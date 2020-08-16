1. Schweitzer had a monster junior season, recording 130 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions last fall. He lined up at both inside linebacker and tight end for his squad and helped lead them to a 12-2 season. Schweitzer is lanky, but he runs well and flashes really nice pass rush moves. He transitioned to inside linebacker from defensive end from 2018 to 2019 and greatly improved in his pass coverage abilities, but his home is off the edge at the next level.