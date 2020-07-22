Notre Dame has landed its fourth defensive back pledge of the 2021 class. Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker has announced his commitment to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Northwestern, Oregon State, Princeton, Washington, Washington State and others. “The player development, life after football and tradition,” Tucker said about why he chose Notre Dame.

The Irish beat out Washington and others for Tucker, a talented cornerback from Southern California.

Tucker earned an offer from the Fighting Irish June 2 and quickly built a strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. He had several Zoom calls with the coaching staff in late June and throughout July, which was key in the Irish’s push past Washington. “Notre Dame is a great place, great school, great institution,” Tucker previously told BlueandGold.com. “It also has a great football program, so it’s the best of both worlds. “It’s very prestigious academically. What more can you ask for?” In 13 games last fall, Tucker posted 58 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). At receiver, he caught 13 passes for 176 yards and two scores.