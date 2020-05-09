Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic class of 2021 offensive tackle Caleb Johnson is doing everything he can on the recruiting front given the circumstances. The 6-7, 290-pounder’s phone is staying busy as he communicates with top programs from all over the country.

Johnson doesn’t plan to make a commitment until this fall, so his timeline hasn’t been affected yet, but any hope of spring visits were cancelled.

“Basically, it’s just not letting me see places I haven’t seen before – check boxes or take schools off the list or add schools to the list,” Johnson said. “It’s just not letting me do those things.”