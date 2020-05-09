Caleb Johnson Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?
Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic class of 2021 offensive tackle Caleb Johnson is doing everything he can on the recruiting front given the circumstances. The 6-7, 290-pounder’s phone is staying busy as he communicates with top programs from all over the country.
Johnson doesn’t plan to make a commitment until this fall, so his timeline hasn’t been affected yet, but any hope of spring visits were cancelled.
“Basically, it’s just not letting me see places I haven’t seen before – check boxes or take schools off the list or add schools to the list,” Johnson said. “It’s just not letting me do those things.”
Johnson plans to be busy in June, but those plans are up in the air as well due to COVID-19. He has tentative official visits set for Auburn June 6, Notre Dame June 12 and Penn State June 19.
