Notre Dame Already Feels Like Family To DE Jason Onye
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School class of 2021 defensive end Jason Onye is fired up about Notre Dame.
The 6-4, 250-pound prospect will check out Notre Dame for a midweek visit March 23-24. He's been in close communication with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston, and they've built a strong connection since Onye added the Irish to his offer sheet in December.
"I'm going to watch practice, get a tour of the campus and learn more about the academics," said Onye. "I can't wait to see the practice to see how Coach Elston coaches."
Onye also notes that he hears from head coach Brian Kelly as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news