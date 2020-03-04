Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School class of 2021 defensive end Jason Onye is fired up about Notre Dame.

The 6-4, 250-pound prospect will check out Notre Dame for a midweek visit March 23-24. He's been in close communication with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston, and they've built a strong connection since Onye added the Irish to his offer sheet in December.

"I'm going to watch practice, get a tour of the campus and learn more about the academics," said Onye. "I can't wait to see the practice to see how Coach Elston coaches."