Notre Dame has landed its first defensive back commitment in the 2021 class. Bolingbrook (Ill.) High class of 2021 safety Justin Walters announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish a day after visiting South Bend for a junior day visit. Walters' original plan was to visit some more schools this spring and make a decision before the start of his senior year, but Notre Dame was just too good to pass up for Walters.

Justin Walters has committed to Notre Dame (EJ Holland)

"I fell in love with the campus and Notre Dame has the academic aspect where if you get a degree from there, you’re set for life," Walters told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "The connections are great there, plus you have the football part of it. The community is a great thing to be a part of." Since the calendar turned to 2020, the Notre Dame coaching staff, led by safeties coach Terry Joseph, really turned up the heat in recruiting Walters. Quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, his area recruiter, also built a strong relationship with Walters. "Coach Joseph has made it clear that I'm one of their priorities, which is pretty cool," Walters previously said. "They're pushing for me to go there."