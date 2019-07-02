Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong set up a visit several months ago to camp at Notre Dame in hopes to land an offer from the Irish.

But not too long after he set up that trip, Notre Dame offered Berrong, who was starting to see his recruitment blow up. But Berrong kept his visit to Notre Dame set, as he held the Irish in very high regards.

The nation's No. 6 tight end in the 2021 class visited Notre Dame in June and participated in Irish Invasion while on campus. Soon after he left campus, he felt the urge to commit to the Irish.

"After I visited, I felt that this was the school I wanted to go to," Berrong told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I took a lot of trips [to other schools] and Notre Dame just stood out. So I went back to my high school and told my coach, and he just basically told me to wait a couple of weeks and if you feel the same way, then come back and talk to me. I still felt the same way and didn't want to waste any more time."