As a young man who grew up in the Columbus, Ohio area and is the son of a former Ohio State linebacker, there was a lot of pull for Lorenzo Styles to choose the Buckeyes. However, the elite 2021 wide receiver prospect from Pickerington (Ohio) Central committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Oct. 12. There has been some negativity thrown Styles' way by Ohio State fans on social media and some people at his school, but Styles is content with his pick of Notre Dame. "I'm really happy with my decision, and that's what really matters ultimately," Styles stated. Styles' father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., is also happy with his son's commitment, even if it wasn't Ohio State.

Ohio WR Lorenzo Styles discusses why he picked Notre Dame. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

"He wanted me to go where I felt comfortable at," the nation's No. 28 prospect per Rivals said. "He really felt like there was a good balance at Notre Dame, and so did I. It was my best fit, and he supported me all the way." What was it about Notre Dame that made it his best fit? "I felt really comfortable with the coaching staff and there's really no program in the country like Notre Dame," Styles answered. "People say their school's academics and football are both put on a pedestal, but I feel like at Notre Dame, it really actually is. Something special is happening there." Styles sees the long term value in what Notre Dame's academics can offer him. "The NFL stands for 'Not For Long.' After football, I want to have something to do with my life," noted Styles. "I can use a Notre Dame degree to help me do that."