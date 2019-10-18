WR Lorenzo Styles Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment
As a young man who grew up in the Columbus, Ohio area and is the son of a former Ohio State linebacker, there was a lot of pull for Lorenzo Styles to choose the Buckeyes.
However, the elite 2021 wide receiver prospect from Pickerington (Ohio) Central committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Oct. 12.
There has been some negativity thrown Styles' way by Ohio State fans on social media and some people at his school, but Styles is content with his pick of Notre Dame.
"I'm really happy with my decision, and that's what really matters ultimately," Styles stated.
Styles' father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., is also happy with his son's commitment, even if it wasn't Ohio State.
"He wanted me to go where I felt comfortable at," the nation's No. 28 prospect per Rivals said. "He really felt like there was a good balance at Notre Dame, and so did I. It was my best fit, and he supported me all the way."
What was it about Notre Dame that made it his best fit?
"I felt really comfortable with the coaching staff and there's really no program in the country like Notre Dame," Styles answered. "People say their school's academics and football are both put on a pedestal, but I feel like at Notre Dame, it really actually is. Something special is happening there."
Styles sees the long term value in what Notre Dame's academics can offer him.
"The NFL stands for 'Not For Long.' After football, I want to have something to do with my life," noted Styles. "I can use a Notre Dame degree to help me do that."
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound four-star recruit had a good idea that Notre Dame would be his pick a couple months ago.
"I knew back in August, but I wasn't 100% sure," he explained. "I still went to the SEC and Ohio State to make sure that Notre Dame truly was my best fit."
Styles told the Notre Dame coaching staff of his final decision just a few hours before Notre Dame's matchup with USC. He let Irish receivers coach Del Alexander and head coach Brian Kelly know the good news, and Styles said that they were "both super excited to have me."
"I set up the visit a while ago, and I knew if I still felt comfortable by that time, I was going to make the decision to commit," added Styles. "So I did. Some people have said that I rushed my decision, which is not true. Back in August I contemplated committing, but I waited until now."
Rivals ranks Styles as the No. 2 recruit in Ohio and No. 4 receiver in the land. He also held offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, and many others.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.