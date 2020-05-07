Notre Dame’s 2021 class is on a roll. Earlier this week, the Irish landed four-star cornerback Philip Riley from Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale, and the newest commitment for Brian Kelly and Co. is Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye. Onye gave his commitment to Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston on Wednesday and announced his decision Thursday afternoon. “We already talked about me going there a few months ago, but we were talking about how the visits may not happen in June,” Onye told BlueandGold.com. “So from there, I was thinking I might as well get it over with. He was excited and the whole staff was excited.”

Onye is Notre Dame’s third defensive lineman commit of the 2021 class. (Paul Danesi)

Elston built a strong relationship with Onye since offering him in December 2019. The Fighting Irish became the favorite as his recruitment progressed, and even though he hasn’t been able to visit campus yet, Onye knew that Notre Dame was the place for him. The aforementioned Riley hadn’t visited South Bend either, but due to COVID-19 it is unknown when visits will be able to occur again. The Irish coaching staff feels very good about Onye as a young man and player, and the feeling is mutual from Onye’s side of things too. “I’m pretty comfortable to be honest,” Onye said. “The fans, the commits, everyone loves it. I’m pretty sure I’ll love it too once I get on campus.” Why did Onye pick Notre Dame? “What they can offer to me besides football,” he answered. “I appreciated how Coach Elston came to my school twice; most coaches won’t do that. It’s Rhode Island; who comes here? I felt really wanted, and he recruited me hard.”