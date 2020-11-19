Notre Dame has pulled off a hat trick of flips in the span of four days. Notre Dame stole Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley from USC on Monday and added former Colorado commit and Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Joshua Bryan on Tuesday, and then huge news came out Thursday evening. Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle Caleb Johnson has flipped his pledge from Auburn to Notre Dame, giving the Irish their fifth offensive line verbal in the 2021 cycle. Johnson committed to Auburn in May shortly after the NCAA announced that it was extending its dead period through the summer, which his when the 6-7, 290-pounder planned to officially visit Notre Dame.

The 6-7, 290-pound Johnson gives the Fighting Irish a cherry on top of its 2021 offensive line class.

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn told Johnson after his pledge that he would continue to recruit him, and the Irish eventually pulled off the flip. “I think he’s a great offensive line coach,” Johnson previously said Quinn. “He knows how to coach his dudes. We’ve talked football with him, and he knows what he’s doing. He has some good players, and I feel like he could definitely develop me.” Johnson grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., before moving to Ocala, Fla., during the summer before his sophomore year. He still has plenty of family still in the Hoosier State and will call South Bend home for the next few years. “Their academics are definitely what we’re looking for, and they’re good in football too,” Johnson added. “It’s the best of both worlds.”