Notre Dame class of 2021 defensive end pledge Will Schweitzer recently visited his future school with his family and BlueandGold.com spoke with him to review his visit. The 6-4, 215-pounder out of Los Gatos (Calif.) High School pledged to Notre Dame Aug. 16 and had only visited South Bend once at the time of his commitment. On the weekend of Oct. 9, Schweitzer and his family flew out to visit Notre Dame and got to see some of the things they did not get to see on their first trip a few months ago.

Will Schweitzer returned to Notre Dame's campus earlier this month

“I was really excited to get back on campus,” Schweitzer said. “My dad really wanted to be able to come with me and see Notre Dame because he couldn’t go last time we visited, right before I committed.” A California native, Notre Dame is over 2,200 miles from Schweitzer’s hometown of Los Gatos, so being able to see campus again was vital for him. “I have been 100 percent committed to Notre Dame this whole time, but it was really cool and different to go there as a committed prospect,” Schweitzer explained. “I fell even more in love with it this time around.” On Schweitzer’s first visit back in August, he saw the staples of the Notre Dame campus such as the Grotto and Touchdown Jesus. This time, he was able to visit some of the lesser known landmarks and take his time. “I got to walk around the town and see some things on and off campus that I didn’t see before,” Schweitzer recalled. “There were not as many students around this time because it was the weekend and there is no tailgating or anything but I still kind of got the gameday experience so that was cool.”