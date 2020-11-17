Notre Dame has pulled off another recruiting flip in the Pac-12. On Monday it was Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley from USC, and today, the Irish pulled Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Joshua Bryan away from Colorado. Bryan was in contact with Colorado and Notre Dame over the summer but had no guarantees that a scholarship would open up for him in South Bend, so he locked in a spot with the Buffs, a school he truly did like a lot. “A week after I committed to Colorado, [Brian] Polian came back to me and said that it was going to work out, so that was a bit of a stunner,” Bryan told BlueandGold.com. But even at that point, Bryan didn’t have final word from Polian, who serves as Notre Dame’s recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator, that he had a scholarship. It wasn’t until late October when he’d receive the word from Polian, and Bryan announced his flip to the Irish a couple of weeks later.

The Fighting Irish's newest commitment is one of the top specialists in the nation.

“I felt like I had to do it because of what Notre Dame is as a school,” Bryan explained. “It wasn’t an easy decision; I enjoyed my visit to Colorado and it was a really nice campus. But academically, Notre Dame has such a valuable degree, and I can be very successful coming from a school like that. I’ve always been at small, private schools. “They’re on a roll right now, and that makes things even more exciting for me.” For a couple of months, Bryan was in limbo a bit with the Fighting Irish as he waited to hear whether or not Notre Dame was going to offer him. Bryan greatly appreciated Polian’s honesty and transparency throughout the process. “Especially in a time like this, the trust aspect was the most important thing,” Bryan added. “Having talked to him months, he’d tell me honestly if something was up or if they didn’t know what they were going to do about me. He really helped out this whole process with me. That was a huge benefit and added more comfort in my decision.” 2020 has been the year of discomfort in recruiting, as hundreds of prospects are having to commit to schools that they’ve never taken a normal visit to, nor have they met the coaching staff – all due to the NCAA’s dead period due to COVID-19. But along with a strong relationship with Polian, Bryan finds comfort at Notre Dame because he was able to make a trip out to South Bend in late August and enjoyed every second of it.