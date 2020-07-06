“With Notre Dame, there’s strong academics and strong athletics,” Alt told BlueandGold.com on Sunday. “The faith piece is important to me. It checks the boxes.”

Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt has announced his pledge this afternoon, giving the Fighting Irish their 12th commitment in the current cycle.

The Notre Dame coaching staff, led by offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, has made Alt a big priority since offering him May 22.

“I think it’s been finding what’s best for me,” Alt said of the Irish staff’s pitch to him. “They know what they have and present it well. It’s been showing it to me and making sure I get a good feel for what I want and them trying to give me that good feel.”

His recruitment really came down to Iowa, Minnesota and Notre Dame. He’s been to those two schools several times and has never stepped foot in South Bend.

“It’s obviously a little tough, but you can get a good feeling from the videos of campus online,” Alt said. “You can get a feel of the overall atmosphere of what it’s like on game day and campus. It’s still been pretty good from what I’ve been able to see.”

The Notre Dame staff did a great job overcoming that obstacle and winning Alt’s recruitment.

“Obviously, I’m familiar with the academics and overall great football reputation,” Alt said. “My aunt and uncle actually went there. Academics is very important to me.

“Their combination of a well-known football team with a long legacy of winning and a great tradition, plus a really good school that will push me to get a great degree — that combo is very intriguing to me.”