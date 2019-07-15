News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 07:10:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach's Take: Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Has "No Ceiling"

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Yejongygv1ahx4m74srm

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer caught up with Jared Johnson, offensive line coach at Avon High School, to discuss 2021 Notre Dame offensive lineman commit Blake Fisher.

Check out the Q&A below.


MS: Can you share your general thoughts of Blake as a player?

JJ: "Coming into his sophomore year, who wouldn't be excited to work with someone with that frame? At Avon, we've had guys with size similar to Blake's, but Blake just has a different level of athleticism about him. At the start of his sophomore year, I could tell he was going to be really good, but there were some things that weren't clicking yet, and then by the end of the year, I thought, 'Ok, I'm so excited for where he's going.' Because there's no real ceiling for what he can do.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}