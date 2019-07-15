Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer caught up with Jared Johnson, offensive line coach at Avon High School, to discuss 2021 Notre Dame offensive lineman commit Blake Fisher.

Check out the Q&A below.





MS: Can you share your general thoughts of Blake as a player?

JJ: "Coming into his sophomore year, who wouldn't be excited to work with someone with that frame? At Avon, we've had guys with size similar to Blake's, but Blake just has a different level of athleticism about him. At the start of his sophomore year, I could tell he was going to be really good, but there were some things that weren't clicking yet, and then by the end of the year, I thought, 'Ok, I'm so excited for where he's going.' Because there's no real ceiling for what he can do.