La Jolla (Calif.) Bishops class of 2021 quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner took a visit to Notre Dame back in June with his family, seeing the school that he will call home in a couple years. "I got to stop by for a couple days and see summer workouts," Buchner told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "It was soon after the freshmen moved in, so I got to watch Brendon Clark, Kyle Hamilton, and all of those guys get their first practices in. It was cool to see how them get acclimated to the team. "I got to spend time with Coach [Tommy] Rees and Ian Book. It was very chill -- not to exciting. It was good to back."

Buchner, who ranks as the No. 65 overall recruit and No. 8 pro-style quarterback, committed to Notre Dame on March 8 and is strong with his pledge to the Irish. He's helping the Notre Dame coaching staff on the recruiting trail, talking with his peers about joining him in South Bend. The Notre Dame staff wants him to keep up the great work. "They said to keep recruiting," Buchner said. "They're super excited about me and I'm just as excited." Buchner has visited Notre Dame a few times now, so there wasn't much new for him to see during his summer visit. However, his mother got to learn more about Notre Dame on the academic side. "My mom came with me that time," Buchner explained. "She hadn't been to Notre Dame as much, so she met with everyone. She talked with the academic people and really got ahold of that side of things. She was busy the whole time with that." Buchner played very little as a sophomore in 2018 -- seeing time in just one game -- due to a leg injury. Over the summer, the four-star passer got back to full strength.