Meet The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Class Of 2021 Commitments
Get to know the class of 2021 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com.
We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Notre Dame lands a new commitment.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Commitment Date: June 6, 2020
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes had a visit set to see Notre Dame in April and was hoping to receive an offer from the Fighting Irish during that trip. The coronavirus pandemic forced Barnes' to cancel that visit, but he still earned an offer from the Fighting Irish in late March. It was a group effort by the Irish staff in recruiting Barnes, and they made him a big priority.
Barnes has been on Notre Dame's campus as a fan back when he was in middle school, but he's never taken a recruiting trip in South Bend, which speaks volumes to the job the coaches did in winning Barnes' recruitment. He picked the Irish over the likes of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC and many others.
Barnes is a rangy player who offers the versatility to be a standout cornerback or safety. During his junior season, Barnes recorded 27 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions with both returned for touchdowns, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.
Links
Coach’s Take: How Ryan Barnes Went From Backup To National Recruit
Former Notre Dame Captain On Why He’s Excited About New Commit Ryan Barnes
Ryan Barnes’ Journey From Under-The-Radar Recruit To Notre Dame Commit
Versatile Ryan Barnes Eager To Play Wherever Notre Dame Needs Him
Commit Impact: What Landing Ryan Barnes Means For Notre Dame
Notre Dame Adds Commitment From Maryland DB Ryan Barnes
In-Depth With Major Notre Dame DB Target Ryan Barnes (Plus Zoom Interview)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 248
Commitment Date: May 7, 2020
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston is getting a ball of clay with Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye. He has only played two seasons of football and has a high ceiling at the next level. The 6-5, 248-pounder committed to Notre Dame over Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. In total, Rivals reports that Onye holds 17 scholarship offers.
In helping lead Bishop Hendricken to its second straight Rhode Island Interscholastic League championship, Onye recorded 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He committed to Notre Dame without ever having visited campus, but he will make it out to South Bend the first chance he gets.
Links
2021 DE Jason Onye Commits To Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Commit Impact: What Landing Jason Onye Means For Notre Dame
Mike Elston Continues Stellar Defensive Line Recruiting For Notre Dame
Notre Dame Already Feels Like Family To DE Jason Onye
Notre Dame Offer A "Big Deal" To 2021 DE Jason Onye
Height: 6-0
Weight: 190
Commitment Date: May 5, 2020
Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley’s commitment to Notre Dame seemingly came out of nowhere. Many pundits expected him to land at Virginia Tech, but there was a big push by the Fighting Irish coaching staff, led by position coach Mike Mickens, that put Notre Dame in the pole position quickly. Rivals ranks Riley as a four-star prospect, and he picked the Fighting Irish over the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Texas, USC and Washington.
Riley is from the state of Washington and moved down to Florida in December 2018. Like Onye, Riley committed to the Irish without having visited campus.
Links
Zoom Interview: CB Philip Riley On Picking Notre Dame Over Virginia Tech
Four-Star CB Philip Riley Is “Ride Or Die” With Notre Dame
Commit Impact: What Landing Philip Riley Means For Notre Dame
Mike Mickens Helps Notre Dame Land Major Cornerback Commitment
Notre Dame Picks Up Commitment From Four-Star CB
Four-Star CB On Notre Dame: ‘It’s The Complete Package’
Height: 6-5
Weight: 270
Commitment Date: April 15, 2020
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan grew up with the dream of playing for Notre Dame, and that became reality when he gave the Fighting Irish a commitment in April. The 6-5, 275-pounder added an offer from Notre Dame in late March, and the Irish instantly became the team to beat. Notre Dame’s top competition at that point was Duke, Michigan and Stanford, but then LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M extended a scholarship to Coogan shortly after the Irish offered.
Coogan, who is expected to play center or guard for the Irish, planned to wait out the dead period and visit more schools before a commitment but shut things down in mid-April and picked Notre Dame.
Links
New Notre Dame OL Commit Pat Coogan: ‘Feels Like Home Already’
Notre Dame Beats Out Other Powerhouses For OL Pat Coogan
Commit Impact: What Landing Pat Coogan Means For Notre Dame
2021 OL Pat Coogan Commits To Notre Dame
Pod Like A Champion: Talking Notre Dame Commitment With Pat Coogan
The Gold Standard: Breaking Down A Pair Of Notre Dame Commits
OL Pat Coogan Opens Up About Strong Notre Dame Interest
Height: 6-4
Weight: 240
Commitment Date: March 27, 2020
Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara’s commitment to Notre Dame came together rather quickly. Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston offered Abiara on Jan. 23 while at his school, and just a week later the Texas standout was in South Bend for a campus visit. Abiara nearly committed to the Irish coming off that visit, but it was just a matter of time before he picked Notre Dame, and he did so March 27.
Abiara also held offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Wisconsin and many others. Per his head coach Chris Melson, Abiara recorded 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries in nine games as a junior.
Links
Coach’s Take: Notre Dame Getting Special, Intelligent Athlete In Abiara
New Commit David Abiara Breaks Down Notre Dame Pledge
Analysis: Texas DE David Abiara commits to Notre Dame
Commit Impact: What Landing David Abiara Means For Notre Dame
2021 DE David Abiara Commits To Notre Dame
In-Depth With Major Notre Dame DE Target David Abiara
2021 DE David Abiara Places Notre Dame In Top 7
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Commitment Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Bolingbook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters landed an offer from Notre Dame last September a few days he visited for the New Mexico game, and the Irish instantly became the favorite in his recruitment. His next visit sealed the deal, as he made it to South Bend Feb. 1 and announced his commitment the following day.
His original plan was to visit some more schools this spring and make a decision before the start of his senior year, but Notre Dame was just too good to pass up for Walters. Notre Dame is getting a hard-hitting, safety who excels coming up in the box and making stops.
Links
In Justin Walters’ Highly Athletic Family, Academics Comes First
Safety Justin Walters: "Lock Me In. I'm Committed."
Commit Impact: What Landing Justin Walters Means For Notre Dame
Walters discusses his ND commitment
2021 Safety Justin Walters Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame Making Its Push For 2021 Safety Justin Walters
New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame DB Target Justin Walters
2021 Safety Justin Walters On Notre Dame Offer: "It Means A Lot"
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Commitment Date: Oct. 13, 2019
Pickerington (Central) Ohio wide receiver Lorenzo Styles committed to Notre Dame the day following his visit for the Irish’s victory against USC last October. Although the likes of Auburn, Florida and Michigan were involved in Styles’ recruitment, it was a Notre Dame-Ohio State battle all along. Styles lives just outside of Columbus and his father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., played for Ohio State in the mid-1990s. There were reports in March about Styles staying in contact with coaches at Michigan and other schools. That should bring some level of concern, but the Rivals100 playmaker is expected to stay locked in with his Fighting Irish pledge.
On the field, Styles can truly do it all. Not only is he a standout receiver who is extremely smooth, he can play cornerback or safety and handle return duties.
Links
WR Lorenzo Styles Discusses His Notre Dame Commitment
Notre Dame Fending Off Michigan for Lorenzo Styles
Lorenzo Styles Enjoying The Notre Dame Committed Life
WR Lorenzo Styles Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 WR Lorenzo Styles
Commitment Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Getting In WR Lorenzo Styles?
Notre Dame Lands Ultra-Talented 2021 WR Lorenzo Styles
Rivals100 WR Lorenzo Styles: ‘I Could See Myself At Notre Dame’
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225
Commitment Date: June 21, 2019
Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong’s recruitment blew up early in 2019 after running a 4.53 40-yard dash at the All-American Combine in San Antonio. He picked up offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and many others, but once he visited Notre Dame for camp last summer, he wanted to suit up in the blue and gold.
When offensive coordinator Chip Long departed from the Irish program, it left Berrong in limbo for a while, but with John McNulty on the job as the program’s new tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees picking up the communication, Berrong is more solid with the Irish than ever. Berrong runs routes like a receiver and took a big step in his blocking as a junior.
Links
Four-Star TE Cane Berrong Cherishes FaceTime Call With Brian Kelly
Notre Dame’s John McNulty Building Strong Connection With TE Pledge Berrong
BGI VIDEO: Thoughts On Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong’s Workout
Notre Dame TE Coach John McNulty Makes Contact With Berrong, Signees
BGI VIDEO: Future 50 Camp Highlights Of ND Commit Cane Berrong
Father Of Notre Dame Commit Cane Berrong Discusses Irish Pledge
Observations From Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong's Workout
Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting in 2021 TE Cane Berrong?
Why Cane Berrong is "100% Committed" To Notre Dame
Height: 6-6
Weight: 330
Commitment Date: June 15, 2019
Avon (Ind.) High offensive lineman Blake Fisher has the nickname of “The Mayor” of Notre Dame’s 2021 class. The second he committed to the Fighting Irish last June, the elite talent got right away on recruiting other prospects to join him in South Bend. It is not just offensive line prospects he talks with either; Fisher is recruiting every major Notre Dame target in the 2021 class.
The in-state product picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and many others. Fisher could play guard or tackle for Notre Dame, but we expect him to man the right tackle spot for the Irish.
Links
Active Blake Fisher Working Toward Fifth Star, Staying Busy Recruiting
WATCH: Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher At Midwest Exposure Camp
Notre Dame Pledge Blake Fisher Commits To Prestigious All-Star Game
Blake Fisher, Notre Dame 2021 Class Building Close Connection
Coach's Take: Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Has "No Ceiling"
Parents of Blake Fisher Detail Why Notre Dame Was Best Family Fit
Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Discusses Being A National Prospect
Blake Fisher Goes In-Depth On His Notre Dame Commitment
Height: 6-5
Weight: 280
Commitment Date: June 15, 2019
St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio selected Notre Dame over offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma Texas A&M and several other major programs. The four-star talent visited for a game in the fall of 2018 and again in January 2019 for a junior day, and he knew he wanted to suit up for the Irish.
Rubio landed the offer from defensive line coach Mike Elston in May 2019 and it only took him a couple weeks to announce a pledge to the Irish. Rubio has all the potential to be a stellar defensive tackle at the next level.
Links
Coach And Dad: How Angel Rubio Plays Both Roles With His Son, Gabriel
There's No Swaying Gabriel Rubio From Notre Dame
2021 DT Commit Rubio Returns To Notre Dame, Talks Visit
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 DL Gabriel Rubio
Big-Time DL Gabriel Rubio Commits To Notre Dame
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Commitment Date: March 8, 2019
Tyler Buchner’s junior season at La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School was pretty ridiculous. While not playing against the best competition, he still put up video game numbers. Buchner completed 267 of 402 passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2. On the ground, he rushed 128 times for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.
Buchner will transfer to San Diego (Calif.) Helix Charter for his senior season. He became Notre Dame’s first commit for the 2021 class, giving his pledge to the Irish March 2019 over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, USC and others. Buchner is solid with his Fighting Irish pledge. He was named to the 2020 Elite 11 Finals July 1.
Links
Closing Thoughts On Tyler Buchner, Elite 11 Finals
Tyler Buchner Shares Thoughts On Elite 11 Experience
Every Throw From Tyler Buchner’s Elite 11 Pro Day Workout
Every Throw From Tyler Buchner’s Elite 11 Target Challenge Workout
Tyler Buchner Staying Grounded Despite Recruiting Fame
Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner Working To Build Elite Class
Reaction Of Tyler Buchner's Rivals Camp Performance
Thoughts On Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame Targets At LA Rivals Camp
Tyler Buchner's Journey To Becoming A Standout Quarterback
2021 Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner Back At Full Strength
Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner Puts Up Video Game-Like Numbers
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.