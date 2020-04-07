News More News
Meet The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Class Of 2021 Commitments

Mike Singer
Get to know the class of 2021 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com.

We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Notre Dame lands a new commitment.

Notre Dame 2021 commits Tyler Buchner and Blake Fisher
Quarterback Tyler Buchner and offensive lineman Blake Fisher are two gems in Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 240

Commitment Date: March 27, 2020

Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara’s commitment to Notre Dame came together rather quickly. Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston offered Abiara on Jan. 23 while at his school, and just a week later the Texas standout was in South Bend for a campus visit. Abiara nearly committed to the Irish coming off that visit, but it was just a matter of time before he picked Notre Dame, and he did so March 27. Abiara also held offers from Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Wisconsin and many others. Per his head coach Chris Melson, Abiara recorded 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries in nine games as a junior.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

Commitment Date: Feb. 2, 2020

Bolingbook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters landed an offer from Notre Dame last September a few days he visited for the New Mexico game, and the Irish instantly became the favorite in his recruitment. His next visit sealed the deal, as he made it to South Bend Feb. 1 and announced his commitment the following day. His original plan was to visit some more schools this spring and make a decision before the start of his senior year, but Notre Dame was just too good to pass up for Walters. Notre Dame is getting a hard-hitting, safety who excels coming up in the box and making stops.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

Commitment Date: Oct. 13, 2019

Pickerington (Central) Ohio wide receiver Lorenzo Styles committed to Notre Dame the day following his visit for the Irish’s victory against USC last October. Although the likes of Auburn, Florida and Michigan were involved in Styles’ recruitment, it was a Notre Dame-Ohio State battle all along. Styles lives just outside of Columbus and his father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., played for Ohio State in the mid-1990s. There were reports in March about Styles staying in contact with coaches at Michigan and other schools. That should bring some level of concern, but the Rivals100 playmaker is expected to stay locked in with his Fighting Irish pledge. On the field, Styles can truly do it all. Not only is he a standout receiver who is extremely smooth, he can play cornerback or safety and handle return duties.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 225

Commitment Date: June 21, 2019

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong’s recruitment blew up early in 2019 after running a 4.53 40-yard dash at the All-American Combine in San Antonio. He picked up offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and many others, but once he visited Notre Dame for camp last summer, he wanted to suit up in the blue and gold. When offensive coordinator Chip Long departed from the Irish program, it left Berrong in limbo for a while, but with John McNulty on the job as the program’s new tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees picking up the communication, Berrong is more solid with the Irish than ever. Berrong runs routes like a receiver and took a big step in his blocking as a junior.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 330

Commitment Date: June 15, 2019

Avon (Ind.) High offensive lineman Blake Fisher has the nickname of “The Mayor” of Notre Dame’s 2021 class. The second he committed to the Fighting Irish last June, the elite talent got right away on recruiting other prospects to join him in South Bend. It is not just offensive line prospects he talks with either; Fisher is recruiting every major Notre Dame target in the 2021 class. The in-state product picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and many others. Fisher could play guard or tackle for Notre Dame, but we expect him to man the right tackle spot for the Irish.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280

Commitment Date: June 15, 2019

St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio selected Notre Dame over offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma Texas A&M and several other major programs. The four-star talent visited for a game in the fall of 2018 and again in January 2019 for a junior day, and he knew he wanted to suit up for the Irish. Rubio landed the offer from defensive line coach Mike Elston in May 2019 and it only took him a couple weeks to announce a pledge to the Irish. Rubio has all the potential to be a stellar defensive tackle at the next level.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Commitment Date: March 8, 2019

Tyler Buchner’s junior season at La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School was pretty ridiculous. While not playing against the best competition, he still put up video game numbers. Buchner completed 267 of 402 passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2. On the ground, he rushed 128 times for 1,610 yards and 28 scores. Buchner will transfer to San Diego (Calif.) Helix Charter for his senior season. He became Notre Dame’s first commit for the 2021 class, giving his pledge to the Irish March 2019 over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, USC and others. Buchner is solid with his Fighting Irish pledge.

