Meet The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Class Of 2020 Commitments
Get to know the class of 2020 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from Blue & Gold Illustrated.
Committed: May 23, 2019
Notre Dame landed a monstrous running back commitment from Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale standout Chris Tyree in late-May. The Rivals100 prospect narrowed his recruitment down to Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and had thoughts of committing to Oklahoma following his April official visit, but the Irish staff did a marvelous job in recruiting the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back. Tyree gives the Irish offense a dynamic running back and is one of the fastest prospects in the country.
Links
Film Room: 2020 RB Chris Tyree
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 RB Chris Tyree
Class Impact: RB Chris Tyree To Notre Dame
Notre Dame Lands Rivals100 RB Chris Tyree
Committed: May 6, 2019
Notre Dame landed its top offensive tackle in early May when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle Rivals100 prospect Tosh Baker pledged to the Fighting Irish. Baker made two unofficial visits to Notre Dame, and the Irish started to surge in his recruitment this spring. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn spent the entire day evaluating Baker at his school in early May and soon after closed the deal on the 6-foot-8. 275-pounder. Notre Dame has its left tackle of the future in Baker, the nation's No. 51 overall player.
Links
Class Impact: OT Tosh Baker To Notre Dame
Rivals100 OT Tosh Baker Commits To Notre Dame
Coach's Take: Irish Commit Baker A Future Sunday Player
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 OT Tosh Baker
FILM ROOM: Rivals100 OT Tosh Baker
Committed: May 6, 2019
Notre Dame beat out Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and many others for Rivals250 defensive lineman Rylie Mills from Lake Forest (Ill.). The 6-foot-5, 270-pound four-star prospect has the size and versatility to play strong side end or defensive tackle. In April, Mills took official visits to Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Wisconsin, and those three schools were his three finalists. The Fighting Irish offered Mills in February of 2018 and have been communicating with him for around two years.
Links
Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Breaks Down Notre Dame Commitment
Rivals250 DE Rylie Mills Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 DL Rylie Mills
Class Impact: DE Rylie Mills To Notre Dame
Rivals250 DL Rylie Mills Could 'Easily Picture' Himself At Notre Dame
Committed: April 24, 2019
Notre Dame offered Alex Peitsch on April 17, and it took him just a week to announce his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Peitsch will come to Notre Dame as a scholarship long snapper. Kohl’s Professional Camps, the nation’s premier evaluators of specialists, ranks him as the No. 1 long snapper in the country. Peitsch formed a strong connection with special teams coordinator Brian Polian in the few months leading up to his Notre Dame pledge.
Links
Specialist Alex Peitsch Explains Notre Dame Commitment
DC Long Snapper Alex Peitsch Commits To Notre Dame
No. 1 Long Snapper Alex Peitsch 'Honored' To Land Irish Offer
Committed: April 18, 2019
The state of Hawaii's top recruit in the class of 2020 picked the Fighting Irish in mid-April in a surprising move. Jordan Botelho's recruitment came together very quickly, as Notre Dame seemed like a long shot to land his commitment a month before his pledge, but they skyrocketed up his list and made a huge impression on him during his April official visit. Botelho is listed as an outside linebacker by Rivals.com, but the four-star recruit is expected to play drop end for the Irish.
Links
Notre Dame Lands Four-Star Jordan Botelho
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 LB/DE Jordan Botelho
Class Impact: LB Jordan Botelho To Notre Dame
Four-Star DE Jordan Botelho Impressed By Notre Dame
Committed: April 6, 2019
St. Louis (Mo.) Desmet wide receiver Jordan Johnson originally planned to make his announcement on July 28 but moved his date up as he pledged to the Irish on April 6 during an official visit weekend. He picked Notre Dame well over 20 other scholarship offers and is a dominant Rivals100 prospect. Johnson is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri and simply dominated at the Rivals Camp stop in St. Louis, which landed him an invite to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta in June.
Links
Notre Dame Commit Johnson Earns MVP At Rivals St. Louis
Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets From Rivals St. Louis
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 WR Jordan Johnson
Rivals100 WR Jordan Johnson Commits To Notre Dame
Committed: February 13, 2019
Notre Dame landed the interior defensive line prospect it wanted when Brighton (Colo.) Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina pledged to the Irish. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound four-star prospect was a national recruit, and it came down to Notre Dame, Florida, and Ohio State. Keanaaina felt a "perfect fit" at Notre Dame not only as a player in Clark Lea's defense but as a person as well.
Links
Irish Commit Keanaaina On Relationships, Helping ND Recruit
DT Commit Aidan Keanaaina Bonds With Top Targets During Official Visit
Irish DT Commit Aidan Keanaaina Fired Up For Notre Dame Official Visit
Class Impact: DT Aidan Keanaaina To Notre Dame
2020 DT Aidan Keanaaina Commits To Notre Dame
Committed: January 31, 2019
Notre Dame's first defensive line commit of the 2020 class came from overseas as German defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger committed to the Irish. Ehrensberger has obvious upside with his 6-foot-7, 235-pound frame. BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell said the following: "Ehrenberger shows an impressive burst off the edge. He comes off low, quickly gets into the backfield and is disruptive as a pass rusher and run blocker."
Links
German DE Alexander Ehrensberger Talks Notre Dame Commitment
Irish DE Commit Alexander Ehrensberger Is A 'Hardworking, Blue-Collar' Kid
Class Impact: 2020 DE Alexander Ehrensberger To Notre Dame
Committed: July 1, 2018
Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer had his choice of powerhouse programs to choose from and picked Notre Dame in the summer of 2018, ending his recruitment before his junior year. Mayer is very solid in his pledge to the Fighting Irish. He's ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the nation and as the No. 126 overall recruit in the Rivals250 for the 2020 class.
Links
FILM ROOM: 2020 Notre Dame Commit - TE Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer Continuing To Build Bonds With Chip Long & Irish 2020 Commits
Michael Mayer 'Brought Energy & Explosiveness' To Both Sides Of The Ball
Class Impact: 2020 TE Michael Mayer To Notre Dame
Committed: June 13, 2018
Notre Dame has a pair of the top tight ends in the nation in Mayer and Kevin Bauman from Red Bank Catholic (NJ). Much like Mayer, Bauman also had his pick of powerhouse programs to choose from and committed to the Irish before his junior season. Bauman is very firm with his pledge to Notre Dame. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the nation.
Links
Tight End Commit Kevin Bauman Has Another Great Visit To Notre Dame
Kevin Bauman Impressed With Irish Tight Ends During Perfect Regular Season
Irish 2020 TE Commit Kevin Bauman Plays Key Part In State Title Win
2020 Four-star TE Kevin Bauman Commits To Notre Dame
Committed: April 16, 2018
New Canaan (Conn.) quarterback Drew Pyne was Notre Dame's first commitment of the 2020 recruiting class. He landed an offer from the Irish in the summer before his sophomore year and pledged to the Irish the following spring. The Rivals100 prospect has been committed to Notre Dame for a year and is a vocal leader of the class and helps the Irish recruit other top prospects. Pyne won the quarterback MVP award of the Rivals Camp Stop in the Northeast during the spring and is a polished prospect.
Links
Class Impact: 2020 QB Drew Pyne To Notre Dame
2020 QB Drew Pyne Commits To Notre Dame
Irish QB Commit Pyne Excited About Future At Notre Dame
QB Drew Pyne Goes Into Recruiting Mode During Latest Notre Dame Visit
2020 Irish QB Commit Drew Pyne Embracing The Process As A Junior
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.