Notre Dame has landed 14 commits in the 2020 class and that group currently ranks No. 7 nationally in points and No. 6 in average star ranking. The class is loaded on offense and with two defensive back pick ups in June the Irish are close to being done in 2020.

Notre Dame will likely have a smaller 2020 class from a numbers standpoint, which means the recruits it lands must be impact players. The class is talented already, but having a class that can be put on par with the best teams in the country requires a strong finish.

The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff debates which recruit is most important to finishing off the 2020 class with a bang.