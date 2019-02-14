BGI Big Board: 2020 Commits
Notre Dame has put together back-to-back strong recruiting classes, and now it is looking to take things to the next level with the 2020 class. Filling up so early with the 2019 class put the Irish staff in position to get off to a fast start, and it certainly did so, landing five commitments by February.
How effectively the staff can build on the strong early foundation will determine if Notre Dame can put together a truly elite class.
Notre Dame goes into this class not facing many needs from a numbers standpoint. Rather, the roster is strong from a depth standpoint, and now the staff must focus on adding more impact talent to the roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The list above comes from the grades each player received based on his projection from junior film plus his upside grade. Each player is graded out on eight different position specific categories plus an upside grade.
POS - Refers to the position the player was recruited to play at Notre Dame.
BGI - Refers to the current ranking based on skills and production up to this point.
UPSIDE - Refers to the potential the player possesses if he taps into his full potential.
RANGE - Refers to the approximate range I believe each player would rank if my grade for him was projected onto a national ranking.
Below is a breakdown of each player.
1. MICHAEL MAYER, TE
BGI Grade: 4.0
Upside Grade: 5.0
Offers: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Minnesota, Vanderbilt
Mayer is a unique athlete with tremendous upside. In his last two seasons at Covington Catholic, Mayer has been named an all-state wide receiver, defensive end and linebacker. Mayer has excellent size and already knows how to use it as a weapon as both an offensive and defensive player. He could easily be a Power 5 caliber defensive end if he wanted to play defense, but his upside as a tight end is truly special.
