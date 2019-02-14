Notre Dame has put together back-to-back strong recruiting classes, and now it is looking to take things to the next level with the 2020 class. Filling up so early with the 2019 class put the Irish staff in position to get off to a fast start, and it certainly did so, landing five commitments by February.

How effectively the staff can build on the strong early foundation will determine if Notre Dame can put together a truly elite class.

Notre Dame goes into this class not facing many needs from a numbers standpoint. Rather, the roster is strong from a depth standpoint, and now the staff must focus on adding more impact talent to the roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball.