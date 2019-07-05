News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 16:26:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Shamrock Secrets: An Inside Look At The Recruitment Of WR Xavier Watts

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Skovo0408cnjbup1mlht

Notre Dame wanted a dynamic wide receiver class in 2020, and landing Omaha (Neb.) Burke athlete Xavier Watts was a big part of that plan. The Irish staff worked hard to make that happen, and despite perceptions, this was a commitment Notre Dame performed quite well with from the beginning.

To read the behind the scenes of Watts' recruitment and commitment CLICK HERE.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}