Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back and Notre Dame commit Chris Tyree isn’t an overly expressive young man, but he always has a drive to always be better than the person lining up across from him on the field.

“I’m really competitive,” Tyree said. “Whatever I’m doing, I want to be the best at it. No matter if it’s on the classroom, football field, basketball court, track – it doesn’t matter. I just want to be the best whatever it is.”

A part of his competitive nature is probably due to the fact that he has siblings (twin 13-year-old brothers), which is also something that motivates him.

“I’m the oldest,” noted Tyree. “I’m pretty much setting the example. That’s one thing that motivates me – setting an example for my brothers.”

Academics is also a motivator for Tyree. Schoolwork has to be important to students not only to get in to Notre Dame but also to succeed there.

“It’s very important, and my mom is always on me about my grades,” Tyree said. “That’s how it’s been since kindergarten. Academics is big in my family.”