Notre Dame has landed a major priority in the 2020 class today with Brighton (Colo.) Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina announcing his pledge to the Irish.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Florida, but also held offers from the likes of USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia and Colorado.

Before he publicly committed, Keanaaina went in-depth with Blue & Gold Illustrated about why the Irish stood above over the rest.

“I’ve always had a sense about Notre Dame since I first visited in the summer,” Keanaaina began. “That experience has always been the top of all of my visits. My mom would say that she could tell I would compare every visit to that Notre Dame one. I know Notre Dame will be a great place for me because of the people and culture there.

“Coach Mike Elston always told me I was a priority for them, and that my personality fits exactly what Notre Dame wants in a player. They feel I fit perfectly there. It really showed how much they cared getting me with the time and effort they put into and actually coming out here to my school to check in on me.”

Keanaaina’s relationship with Elston played a major role in the four-star prospect’s decision.

“Coach Elston is a great coach with a lot of experience,” Keanaaina noted of the Irish assistant. “He can be hard on you when you need that, and he can be that person you can really talk to. That’s one thing I really enjoyed.

“Our relationship has definitely been growing and still is. We’re still getting to know more and more about each other. He’s understanding more about me as a player and how he’s going to be able to coach me and how I will develop.”