FILM ROOM: Rivals100 OT Tosh Baker
The last five months have seen Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker go from relatively unknown three-star recruit to one of the nation’s premier players. Baker is currently ranked as the nation’s No. 51 overall recruit, and two of the three major services rank him as a Top 75 national player.
What is scary – at least for Baker’s opponents – is that he’s just beginning to tap into his immense potential. A starting center for the state champion Pinnacle hoops team, Baker has plenty of room to develop his body and game on the football field.
On the gridiron, Baker helped lead the Pioneers to an 11-2 record and a trip to the third round of the 6A state playoffs. Pinnacle averaged 41.5 points per game and 469.3 yards of offense per game during his junior season.
Baker earned offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Stanford, Auburn, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA, Purdue, Duke, Northwestern, Arizona, Arizona State, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Kansas State and Indiana.
BGI Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 Recruit)
Upside Grade: 5.0 (Top 25 Recruit)
