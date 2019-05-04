The last five months have seen Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker go from relatively unknown three-star recruit to one of the nation’s premier players. Baker is currently ranked as the nation’s No. 51 overall recruit, and two of the three major services rank him as a Top 75 national player.

What is scary – at least for Baker’s opponents – is that he’s just beginning to tap into his immense potential. A starting center for the state champion Pinnacle hoops team, Baker has plenty of room to develop his body and game on the football field.