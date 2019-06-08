With several of Notre Dame's commitments in the class of 2020, you could see them coming a couple of months in advance. That wasn't exactly the case with Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis defensive end Jordan Botelho though.

Oregon and Washington were considered the favorites to land the Rivals250 prospect earlier this year, but Notre Dame special teams coach Brian Polian continued to recruit Botelho hard, and they set up an official visit for the Blue-Gold game in April.

Getting out to visit schools in the United States mainland isn't easy for prospects in Hawaii. With Notre Dame bringing nim out for an official visit in the spring, the Irish needed to hit a home run as it could've been their only shot to wow Botelho on campus.

And the Irish staff hit it out of the park.

“On my visit, everything went perfect,” Botelho said. “I loved the coaches. The position I'm going to play, the drop, it seemed like it fit me perfectly. It was a no-brainer for me. I'm very happy that I made the decision."