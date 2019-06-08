Botelho Locked In With Notre Dame
With several of Notre Dame's commitments in the class of 2020, you could see them coming a couple of months in advance. That wasn't exactly the case with Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis defensive end Jordan Botelho though.
Oregon and Washington were considered the favorites to land the Rivals250 prospect earlier this year, but Notre Dame special teams coach Brian Polian continued to recruit Botelho hard, and they set up an official visit for the Blue-Gold game in April.
Getting out to visit schools in the United States mainland isn't easy for prospects in Hawaii. With Notre Dame bringing nim out for an official visit in the spring, the Irish needed to hit a home run as it could've been their only shot to wow Botelho on campus.
And the Irish staff hit it out of the park.
“On my visit, everything went perfect,” Botelho said. “I loved the coaches. The position I'm going to play, the drop, it seemed like it fit me perfectly. It was a no-brainer for me. I'm very happy that I made the decision."
Academics is very important to Botelho, and Notre Dame offers the complete package. The nation's No. 18 outside linebacker is looking to graduate early at St. Louis to get his career as a student athlete started in January of 2020.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news