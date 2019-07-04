Class Impact: DB Caleb Offord To Notre Dame
Notre Dame met the vast majority of its needs in the 2020 class, but heading into June the secondary remained the team’s biggest concern in the class. That has changed in the last month, and landing a commitment from Southaven (Miss.) High School standout Caleb Offord gives the Irish its third secondary player in the class.
Defensive coordinator Clark Lea and safeties coach Terry Joseph both saw Offord during the spring evaluation period, and the staff immediately made him a priority on the back end of the defense. Offord visited Notre Dame unofficially in early June and officially two weeks later, and it was that second visit that sealed the deal.
Offord earned scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Duke, Vanderbilt, Houston, Memphis and Kansas. A strong student, Offord also had a scholarship offer from Dartmouth, an Ivy League school.
A look at what Offord’s commitment means for Notre Dame.
CLASS IMPACT
Offord gives Notre Dame 16 commitments in the 2020 class. He becomes the seventh defensive player and third defensive back.
Notre Dame has eight scholarship cornerbacks on the roster, but Troy Pride Jr., Donte Vaughn and Shaun Crawford will all likely be off the roster in 2020. When the 2020 class arrives, Notre Dame will have just five scholarship cornerbacks, and one of those players – Avery Davis – is a converted quarterback/running back that has never played defense.
