Notre Dame met the vast majority of its needs in the 2020 class, but heading into June the secondary remained the team’s biggest concern in the class. That has changed in the last month, and landing a commitment from Southaven (Miss.) High School standout Caleb Offord gives the Irish its third secondary player in the class.

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea and safeties coach Terry Joseph both saw Offord during the spring evaluation period, and the staff immediately made him a priority on the back end of the defense. Offord visited Notre Dame unofficially in early June and officially two weeks later, and it was that second visit that sealed the deal.