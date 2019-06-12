Notre Dame Offer Meaningful For 2020 WR Brunelle
Jay Brunelle showed up to South Bend with one thing on his mind — earning an offer from Notre Dame.
The three-star wide receiver from St. Johns (Mass.) did just that as he put on a dominant performance in front of the Notre Dame staff at the annual Irish Invasion elite camp.
Needless to say, Brunelle was thrilled about the offer.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news