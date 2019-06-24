The athletic 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect has been a Notre Dame lean for quite some time and announced his commitment to the Irish. Bartleson picked Notre Dame over the likes of Ohio State, Michigan Louisville and Tennessee.

OFFER LIST: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

STATS: Was a key part in leading Boyle County to an undefeated regular season ... Lost in the KHSAA 3A state semifinals ... Rushed for 768 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 109 carries in 2018 ... Racked up 1,143 yards and 20 TD's as a sophomore in 2017 ... Caught 23 passes for 275 yards and four TD's during his prep career ... Recorded 34 tackles (two for loss), two interceptions, and six pass deflections ... Named to the first-team All-State defense by Kentucky HS coaches, according to the Courier Journal

ANALYSIS: "Bartleson is an intriguing player that reminds me a lot of current Notre Dame standout Troy Pride Jr. in that as a prep player he's more of an athlete/track standout than he is a natural football player. Like Pride, Bartleson might need time to develop the finer points of the game, but his length and athletic traits are outstanding.

"Bartleson isn't quite as fast as Pride was coming out of high school, but he quickly becomes one of the faster pickups in the 2020 class and one of the fastest defenders in the Irish secondary. His footwork/technique slows down his transitions, but you can see the length, foot quickness, burst and fluid hips needed to thrive at the position.

"This is a prototypical high risk/high reward pick up for the Irish." - Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Analyst Bryan Driskell



QUOTABLE: “At the end of the day, football ends,” Bartleson said about Notre Dame. “It’s not going to last forever, so the student-athlete part of the [Notre Dame] visit really stood out to me. They gave us plenty of presentations and showed a whole lot of really good things about the school.”