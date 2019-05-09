Notre Dame made a splash this week as it picked up a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Tosh Baker.

The Pinnacle (Ariz.) product picked the Irish over several major offers and is the highest rated commit in Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked fifth nation, per Rivals.com.

Baker is a big, athletic tackle with a ton of potential. But according to Pinnacle head coach Dana Zupke, what truly makes him special is his mind and work ethic.