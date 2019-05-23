The top running back on the board for Notre Dame in the 2020 class is Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale star Chris Tyree, and now he's in the class. A two-way standout, Tyree is one of the top players in the nation, ranking between No. 17 to No. 60 nationally by the three major recruiting services. Tyree also ranks No. 1 on the BGI Big Board at the position, grading out as a Top 50 player with five-star upside.

Tyree rushed for 1,446 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior to go with 302 receiving yards. Through his junior season, Tyree has already rushed for 3,275 yards and 28 touchdowns, and he has hauled in 36 passes for 511 yards.

Tyree is a standout on defense as well, registering 63 tackles as a junior, 55 as a sophomore and 22 as a freshman, and he has picked off six passes during his career, returning two for touchdowns. According to MaxPreps, Tyree has broken up 68 passes during his career, including 30 as a junior.