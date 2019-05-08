Class Impact: OT Tosh Baker To Notre Dame
Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment today, literally and figuratively, with the announcement that Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Tosh Baker has chosen the Fighting Irish.
A three-star recruit just five months ago, Baker has quickly risen up the ranks, checking in now at No. 51 in the country. Notre Dame got on him before his meteoric rise and have long been considered his leader, but today it became official.
Baker is a two-sport standout for Pinnacle, starting at center for the Pioneers and helping them to a 27-3 record and a 6A state championship. This came after Baker was a key cog in an 11-2 record on the gridiron.
Baker earned offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Stanford, Auburn, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA, Purdue, Duke, Northwestern, Arizona, Arizona State, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Kansas State and Indiana.
To read my full film evaluation of Baker click HERE.
