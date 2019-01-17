Pyne certainly doesn’t have ideal size for the position, checking in at just 6-1 and 175 pounds. He has a relatively thin frame and will need to add a significant amount of strength and size in order to hold up in college. His frame reminds me of current quarterback Ian Book, but like Book there is time for Pyne to make the necessary gains. He still has a full year of high school remaining and he likely won’t be asked to play on day one when he arrives at Notre Dame.

Despite his lack of size, Pyne graded out well when it comes to toughness and being able to handle the rigors of playing football. He is able to play through contact in the pocket and he is willing to take a shot if he needs to. Pyne will step out of bounds or slide when he needs to, but he also shows a willingness to make a defender miss or to put his shoulder down and pick up extra yards.

With more strength, I expect Pyne’s ability to play in the pocket to grow substantially.