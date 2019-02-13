Notre Dame picked up its fifth commitment of the 2020 class, and it’s a big one, figuratively and literally. The Fighting Irish met a major need when it landed Brighton (Colo.) Mullen four-star Aidan Keanaaina. Listed at 6-3 and 285 pounds, Keanaaina is closer to 300 pounds as he gets ready for his senior campaign.

Keanaaina was named a Colorado 5A First-Team All-State selection and an All-USA Today First-Team All-Colorado pick as a junior after racking up 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.