Notre Dame kicked off its 2020 defensive recruiting with a mostly unknown player to recruitniks, but one that is well known to the Fighting Irish coaching staff.

The day that Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston returned to South Bend after a trip to Germany, the Fighting Irish landed the player he went out to see. Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger announced that he had committed to Notre Dame.