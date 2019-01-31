Class Impact: 2020 DE Alexander Ehrensberger To Notre Dame
Notre Dame kicked off its 2020 defensive recruiting with a mostly unknown player to recruitniks, but one that is well known to the Fighting Irish coaching staff.
The day that Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston returned to South Bend after a trip to Germany, the Fighting Irish landed the player he went out to see. Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger announced that he had committed to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame was the only Power 5 offer for Ehrensberger, who visited South Bend in November. During that stateside trip Ehrensberger also made stops at Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news