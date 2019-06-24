News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 16:07:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Class Impact: CB Landen Bartleson To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

M8o0exmponsbhvm3mr7j

Notre Dame added a much-needed pickup to its secondary class with the commitment of Danville (Ky.) Boyle County standout Landen Bartleson. The 6-1, 190-pound athlete thrives at running back and cornerback, but he’s been a top target at cornerback at Notre Dame since he was offered back in November.

A standout in track for Boyle County, Bartleson has been a priority for the Fighting Irish for months. During all the turnover on the Notre Dame cornerback board the last few months, Bartleson was the one constant. He is ranked No. 1 on the current BGI Big Board at cornerback for the Irish.

Bartleson earned offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Purdue and West Virginia.

A look at what the commitment of Bartleson means for Notre Dame.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}