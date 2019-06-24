Notre Dame added a much-needed pickup to its secondary class with the commitment of Danville (Ky.) Boyle County standout Landen Bartleson. The 6-1, 190-pound athlete thrives at running back and cornerback, but he’s been a top target at cornerback at Notre Dame since he was offered back in November.

A standout in track for Boyle County, Bartleson has been a priority for the Fighting Irish for months. During all the turnover on the Notre Dame cornerback board the last few months, Bartleson was the one constant. He is ranked No. 1 on the current BGI Big Board at cornerback for the Irish.