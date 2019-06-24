Class Impact: CB Landen Bartleson To Notre Dame
Notre Dame added a much-needed pickup to its secondary class with the commitment of Danville (Ky.) Boyle County standout Landen Bartleson. The 6-1, 190-pound athlete thrives at running back and cornerback, but he’s been a top target at cornerback at Notre Dame since he was offered back in November.
A standout in track for Boyle County, Bartleson has been a priority for the Fighting Irish for months. During all the turnover on the Notre Dame cornerback board the last few months, Bartleson was the one constant. He is ranked No. 1 on the current BGI Big Board at cornerback for the Irish.
Bartleson earned offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Purdue and West Virginia.
A look at what the commitment of Bartleson means for Notre Dame.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news