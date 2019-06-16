News More News
football

Q&A With 2020 Notre Dame CB Commit Clarence Lewis

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewis committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week shortly after his official visit weekend in South Bend.

He chatted with Blue & Gold Illustrated about why he picked the Irish and more.

MS: Coming off your visit, I felt that there was a good chance that you’d commit. Tell me about the timing of your decision. Why did you decide to commit so soon after your visit

CL: Obviously, I liked Notre Dame a lot. It just like the right time to do it. Why wait?

