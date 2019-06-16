Q&A With 2020 Notre Dame CB Commit Clarence Lewis
SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION - Get FREE access to Blue & Gold Illustrated until Fall Camp by signing up today.
Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewis committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week shortly after his official visit weekend in South Bend.
He chatted with Blue & Gold Illustrated about why he picked the Irish and more.
MS: Coming off your visit, I felt that there was a good chance that you’d commit. Tell me about the timing of your decision. Why did you decide to commit so soon after your visit
CL: Obviously, I liked Notre Dame a lot. It just like the right time to do it. Why wait?
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news