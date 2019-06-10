Notre Dame has landed its first defensive back commitment. Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewis announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Monday night, a day after he officially visited Notre Dame. The 6-foot, 180-pound class of 2020 prospect picked the Irish over the likes of Nebraska, Virginia Tech, West Virginia Boston College, Duke, and Purdue.

Now I've seen [Notre Dame] firsthand and I'm excited about what I saw," Lewis told Blue & Gold Illustrated following his official visit over the weekend. "A lot of the players are pretty smart, outgoing people and I can see myself here." Lewis spent extended time with defensive coordinator Clark Lea, defensive back coaches Todd Lyght and Terry Joseph, and defensive analyst Chris O'Leary during his time in South Bend, which was his first visit. "They were saying that they think I can fit in here with my personality," Lewis said. "They don't just recruit a player; they recruit the person too. They were just keeping it real with me and how recruiting works."