Notre Dame just landed its top offensive target left on the board with Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale all-purpose back Chris Tyree announcing his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon.

It came down to Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma, and the Fighting Irish won out for the 5-foot-10, 180-pound four-star prospect. The Notre Dame staff worked hard to land the playmaking running back, and their efforts paid off.

Tyree was inarguably Notre Dame's top running back target on the board, and running backs coach Lance Taylor made it a priority to build a strong relationship with Tyree after being hired a few months ago. Taylor now has another dynamic player for his backfield.

"First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with amazing abilities," Tyree said during his announcement. "It wouldn't be possible without him. Next, I want to thank my family and close friends for supporting me throughout my life ... I want to thank my coaches and teachers for supporting me throughout this process. It's been a long time coming, but y'all have shown me nothing but love and I really appreciate it.

"Lastly, I appreciate every school who gave me an opportunity to be a part of their program ... I've traveled to many different places and met good people ... I'm truly blessed to say that I've earned 32 division one scholarship offers from schools across the country, but at the end of the day, I can only pick one.

"With that being said, I am honored and blessed to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame."