Once Kevin Bauman's basketball season ended earlier this year, the Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic four-star tight end went back into a full focus of training for his upcoming senior season as a football player.

"I've really focused on lateral speed and coming out of my routes a little flatter, working on the tops of my routes, and releases off the ball as well as finishing blocks," Bauman said. "I felt that I had my best offseason yet, by far."

In comparing himself today compared to where he was this time last year (which by the way is when he committed to Notre Dame), Bauman feels he's grown exponentially as a player and person.

"I've made great strides from this time last year," Bauman explained. "From a physical standpoint, I truly feel better than ever in terms of strength and speed and just how my body is feeling. I'm bringing everything together with nutrition, sleep, workouts, and getting my body to the best physical shape I can be in to avoid injury and things like that.