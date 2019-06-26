Brunelle, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound playmaker, joins five-star Jordan Johnson on Notre Dame's receiver commit list. He earned an offer from the Irish following a very strong camp performance at Irish Invasion on June 9.

Notre Dame has its second wide receiver commitment of the 2020 class, as Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns wide receiver Jay Brunelle has announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

OFFER LIST: Michigan, Notre Dame, Boston College, Rutgers, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Harvard, Yale

STATS: Caught 70 passes for 1,157 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior in 2018 ... Ran in the 4.48 - 4.50 range in his 40 yard dash at Irish Invasion in early June ... Earned a spot on the T&G Super Team ... Named Division 3 Overall MVP on the Coaches All-Star Team ... Had one of the highest Nike SPARQ score in the country of all receivers at 126.78

ANALYSIS: "Brunelle is a solid all-around player that does every well. He has good size (6-2, 200), he is strong and tough, he has top-notch ball skills and Brunelle shows good vertical speed on film. He backed that up by allegedly running a 4.48 at Notre Dame's Irish Invasion camp in June.

"He lacks some of the suddenness and hip fluidity desired of a great route runner, but Brunelle has good foot quickness, he's a route technician and he's strong. All those traits allow him to thrive as a route runner right now, and his red zone skills when the ball is in the air might be his best attribute." - Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Analyst Bryan Driskell

QUOTABLE: “I love the faith, football and academic combination. I’ve always been really high on Notre Dame.”

