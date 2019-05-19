Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets From Rivals St. Louis
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in Missouri on Sunday and watched four offered Notre Dame targets in action at the St. Louis Rivals Challenge.
Here are his thoughts on each recruit.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news