News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-19 16:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Notre Dame Targets From Rivals St. Louis

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

U3os8y7x9yjeg3nixiby
Notre Dame has offered 2021 Indiana athlete Daylan Carnell

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland was in Missouri on Sunday and watched four offered Notre Dame targets in action at the St. Louis Rivals Challenge.

Here are his thoughts on each recruit.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}