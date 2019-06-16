Class Impact: OL Michael Carmody To Notre Dame
SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION - Get FREE access to Blue & Gold Illustrated until Fall Camp by signing up today.
Notre Dame has commitment No. 2 along the offensive line, with Mars (Pa.) High School offensive tackle Michael Carmody announcing his intentions to play for the Fighting Irish.
Carmody is a four-star talent and the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania. He is the younger brother of Notre Dame sophomore guard Robby Carmody, who was part of Mike Brey’s outstanding 2018 recruiting class.
Carmody earned offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Northwestern, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Missouri, West Virginia, Virginia, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Louisville, Duke, Maryland and Rutgers.
The Fighting Irish beat out Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan for his services.
CLASS IMPACT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news