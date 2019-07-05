Notre Dame’s offensive staff is looking to add an elite group of offensive skill players to its roster with the 2020 class, and today the Irish took their final step to making that happen.

Today, Notre Dame picked up Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts. Watts is listed by Rivals as a three-star recruit, but he graded out as a four-star on my wide receiver board, and he was a major priority recruit for the Irish staff. He certainly wasn't recruited like a typical three-star player.