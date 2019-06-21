2020 BGI Big Board: Cornerback
Breaking down the cornerbacks on the Notre Dame board for the 2020 class.
ROSTER OVERVIEW
Notre Dame will lose Troy Pride Jr. and Donte Vaughn after the 2019 season, and odds are fifth-year senior Shaun Crawford won't come back for a sixth season in 2020. That is the vast majority of the current experience at the position.
The Irish signed a four-man cornerback class in 2018, and Houston Griffith and TaRiq Bracy gained experience as true freshmen a season ago and will be key contributors/starters in 2019. Former Rivals250 signee Noah Boykin was a part of that class but he is transferring, and DJ Brown has moved to safety.
Behind Griffith and Bracy, the Irish have converted quarterback/running back Avery Davis and incoming freshmen Isaiah Rutherford and KJ Wallace.
NEED/TARGET NUMBERS
As things stand today, Notre Dame will have just five cornerbacks on the roster in 2020, and two of them will be going into their junior seasons. Another, Avery Davis, remains a major question mark due to the fact he is new to the position, and two others will be true sophomores who have yet to play a snap of college football.
The depth chart will look different after we see another year of Griffith and Bracy, and find out what Davis can do, but numbers and experience will be lacking.
From a pure numbers standpoint, Notre Dame needs at least two cornerbacks in the class and three would be preferred. There isn't a need for a true freshman to come in and play in 2020, so taking players with high upside that would need time can work, but the staff has to have a good success rate with the 2020 corners in regards to them panning out.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news