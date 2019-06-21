As things stand today, Notre Dame will have just five cornerbacks on the roster in 2020, and two of them will be going into their junior seasons. Another, Avery Davis, remains a major question mark due to the fact he is new to the position, and two others will be true sophomores who have yet to play a snap of college football.

The depth chart will look different after we see another year of Griffith and Bracy, and find out what Davis can do, but numbers and experience will be lacking.

From a pure numbers standpoint, Notre Dame needs at least two cornerbacks in the class and three would be preferred. There isn't a need for a true freshman to come in and play in 2020, so taking players with high upside that would need time can work, but the staff has to have a good success rate with the 2020 corners in regards to them panning out.