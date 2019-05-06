Notre Dame has added another big time piece to its 2020 recruiting class, as Lake Forest (Ill.) defensive lineman Rylie Mills announced his commitment to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over Ohio State and Wisconsin, who were his other finalists.

The Rivals250 prospect, who could play end or tackle in Notre Dame's defensive scheme, officially visited his top three schools in April, and after mulling over his top choices, he decided on the Irish on Monday evening.

"First of all, I would like to thank the coaches and staff from each other programs I have met over these last few years," Mills wrote in his commitment tweet. "I am very grateful to have the opportunity to play for such respected schools.

"I would also like thank all of my coaches at Lake Forest High School for their endless support and guidance that has helped me grow as a player and a person. I also want to thank Kerry Neal and EFT for helping me achieve my goal and develop me as a player.

"Lastly, I would like to thank my family, especially my parents for their support, guidance, and keeping me a grounded person. I could not have done any of this without them.

"That being said, I am grateful to announce that I am committing to the University of Notre Dame. Go Irish!"