Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2020 DL Rylie Mills
Notre Dame has added another big time piece to its 2020 recruiting class, as Lake Forest (Ill.) defensive lineman Rylie Mills announced his commitment to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over Ohio State and Wisconsin, who were his other finalists.
The Rivals250 prospect, who could play end or tackle in Notre Dame's defensive scheme, officially visited his top three schools in April, and after mulling over his top choices, he decided on the Irish on Monday evening.
"First of all, I would like to thank the coaches and staff from each other programs I have met over these last few years," Mills wrote in his commitment tweet. "I am very grateful to have the opportunity to play for such respected schools.
"I would also like thank all of my coaches at Lake Forest High School for their endless support and guidance that has helped me grow as a player and a person. I also want to thank Kerry Neal and EFT for helping me achieve my goal and develop me as a player.
"Lastly, I would like to thank my family, especially my parents for their support, guidance, and keeping me a grounded person. I could not have done any of this without them.
"That being said, I am grateful to announce that I am committing to the University of Notre Dame. Go Irish!"
OFFER LIST: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers
STATS: Made 37 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior while earning Honorable Mention All-State honors and First-Team All-Area honors..
ANALYSIS: "Mills is a talented player that brings a lot of versatility to the defense. He can thrive as an edge setting, power rushing defensive end or as a penetrating, disruptive defensive tackle; or he could do both depending on the down-and-distance or the personnel they are facing."
"Mills has a massive frame, but he's athletic for his size. He gets off the line quickly, shows fast hands and a powerful punch, and his closing speed is impressive. His ability to disengage from blocks and then close on the football is top-notch, and his ability to disrupt and make plays in the backfield is exactly what Notre Dame wants from its defensive linemen" - Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Analyst Bryan Driskell
QUOTABLE: “I’ve been there a couple times and I think I’ve seen what Notre Dame is about and what they bring to the table. They hold academics really high and they also hold football to a super high standard.” - Mills in April
Notre Dame Commitment List
2020 Commits By Position
1 - Quarterback
0 - Running Back
1 - Wide Receiver
2 - Tight End
0 - Offensive Linemen
4 - Defensive Linemen
0 - Linebacker
0 - Cornerback
0 - Safety
1 - Special Teams
Where Are They From?
1 - Connecticut
1 - Colorado
1 - Germany
1 - Hawaii
1 - Illinois
1 - Kentucky
1 - Missouri
1 - New Jersey
1 - Washington, DC
