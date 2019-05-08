"God. Country. Notre Dame," Baker wrote in his announcement. "I'm blessed to say that I'm COMMITTED and will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame!"

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound four-star prospect ranks as the No. 2 player in state of Arizona, the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country, and sits at No. 51 in the Rivals100.

OFFER LIST: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, UCLA, Washington, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Princeton, Purdue, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State

STATS: Baker helped lead Pinnacle to an 11-2 season in 2018. They rushed for 2,141 yards on the season, 26 rushing touchdowns, and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. On the basketball court, Baker also held a few scholarship offers and averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

ANALYSIS: "Baker is an outstanding talent, but he's just scratching the surface of how good he can be. At 6-8 and 275 pounds, he possesses elite length and a great frame, one that is kept on the slim side right now because of his presence on the state championship basketball team at Pinnacle. Baker has elite tools as a pass blocker, and with more weight room work he has a chance to thrive in the run game as well.

"Baker is an outstanding athlete for his size, and parts of his game and skills remind me of a pair of former Notre Dame standouts, Mike McGlinchey and Ronnie Stanley. It will take him some time, but if Baker taps into his full potential he has the raw ability to one day become a similar caliber player." - Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Analyst Bryan Driskell

QUOTABLE: “It was my second time visiting (Notre Dame) so it’s clear I’m interested. It’s a great, great school. I got to see practice in the morning, talk to the coaches again in person, got to hang out with the QB commit, Drew Pyne, great guy, very down-to-earth guy and I got to spend some time with him which was good. I got to see a couple more things that I didn’t see the first time like the dorms and some things on campus.

“Me and my dad talked to (coach Brian Kelly) in the morning. It was good. He was talking about my recruitment just giving his two cents on what possible paths I could take in my recruitment.” - Baker in early April on Notre Dame