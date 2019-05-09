Mars (Penn.) offensive tackle Michael Carmody landed an offer from Notre Dame on Sunday, and it's no secret that it was a big offer for the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder to add to his long list of schools.

"It was a little bit crazy," Carmody said. "I've been in contact with them and everything, but I didn't know if [an offer] would happen, but it finally did. With my brother being there and everything, it was kind of surreal."

Carmody is ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and holds 30 scholarship offers. His brother is Robby Carmody, a guard for the Irish men's basketball team.