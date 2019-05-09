News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 10:56:09 -0500') }} football Edit

RECRUITING: Notre Dame Offer 'Surreal' For OT Michael Carmody

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold.com
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Notre Dame t-shirt!

Votkzucrc79erd53dfz1

Mars (Penn.) offensive tackle Michael Carmody landed an offer from Notre Dame on Sunday, and it's no secret that it was a big offer for the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder to add to his long list of schools.

"It was a little bit crazy," Carmody said. "I've been in contact with them and everything, but I didn't know if [an offer] would happen, but it finally did. With my brother being there and everything, it was kind of surreal."

Carmody is ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and holds 30 scholarship offers. His brother is Robby Carmody, a guard for the Irish men's basketball team.

Cwesbwgrjox14odvoafj

"I know he's happy for me and he congratulated me," the nation's No. 35 offensive tackle said.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}