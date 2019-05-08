Four-star offensive lineman Tosh Baker committed to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has scored a monster victory on the recruiting trail. Four-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive lineman Tosh Baker gave the Fighting Irish a verbal pledge on Wednesday. He picked Notre Dame over offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and several other major programs. For Baker, the decision to side with Notre Dame was an easy one. “Notre Dame is a great school,” Baker said. “The tradition is huge. I love the offensive line culture they have. I visited twice, and hung out with the offensive line twice. They are all great people. I have a strong connection to both the players and the coaches.”

Baker made two unofficial visits to Notre Dame, and the Irish started to surge in his recruitment this spring. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn spent the entire day evaluating Baker at Pinnacle on Monday, and he closed the deal soon after. Quinn coached former first round Joe Staley at Central Michigan, NFL all-pro Jason Kelce during his years at Cincinnati, and he was at Notre Dame from 2015 to 2017 before taking over the offensive line job. During that time Quenton Nelson earned unanimous All-American honors and both Ronnie Stanley and Mike McGlinchey earned consensus All-American honors. That background from Quinn is why Baker believes he can truly develop under his guidance. “The relationship I have with Coach Quinn is very strong,” the Rivals100 tackle stated. “He’s a father and a football coach, and he brings both to the football field. That’s huge. He’s a great coach, and I feel like I could learn a lot from him. He’s done a lot of great things with the offensive linemen at Notre Dame.”