Notre Dame hosted four official visitors this past weekend, including New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewis. The 6-foot, 180-pounder left South Bend on Sunday with a ton of new knowledge about the Fighting Irish.

"It was a great way to learn more about Notre Dame," Lewis said. "I actually loved the school. I learned a lot of new stuff, like how big they are on academics and what happens after college and the networking they have."