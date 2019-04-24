On April 17, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High long snapper Alex Peitsch announced on social media that he had received an offer from Notre Dame. It took the 6-foot-2, 220-pound class of 2020 recruit just seven days to announce his pledge to the Fighting Irish. Why did Peitsch commit so soon to Notre Dame? "I had a couple of other schools looking at me, but as a specialist, you don't get 30+ offers. It's very limited," explained Peitsch. "So with Notre Dame -- how can I get [a school] better than that?"

In February, Peitsch visited Notre Dame and felt very comfortable with his time in South Bend.

"I really liked it there when I went up there," Peitsch said. "I met with the academic advisor and really got the whole feel for it. I got to know the staff and everyone on the football team. It was a really cool experience and it was really genuine too. I liked that a lot." Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian led the charge in recruiting the nation's No. 1 long snapper according to Kohl's. Polian invited Peitsch to campus for the February visit, which obviously paid off for both parties. "He hit me up and told me to come down. It really worked out nicely and I'm happy about it," stated Peitsch. With the commitment to the Fighting Irish, Peitsch just plans to continue to develop his craft. "I'm pretty much done with recruiting," he said. "I'll get ready for my senior year and get ready for college." Peitsch plays for one of the top high school football programs in the country, as St. John's College High is loaded with recruits. Safety Mordecai McDaniel officially visited Notre Dame this spring, and Peitsch will try to recruit him and others to join him in South Bend.