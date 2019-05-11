Drew Pyne committed to Notre Dame last year. (EJ Holland)

It didn’t take too long for Drew Pyne to shut down his recruitment. The four-star quarterback out of New Canaan (Conn.) gave the Fighting Irish a verbal pledge in April of 2018. It’s been over a year since he pulled the trigger, and Pyne still knows he made the right decision. “I committed after sophomore year, and I’ve been very happy and blessed to be able to say that I’m going to school there,” Pyne said. “Growing up, I really idolized Notre Dame. My family really valued the education and tradition. When I went up there and met with the coaches, it solidified everything. “They are a very good football team as well. Coach (Brian) Kelly is driven to win a national title. I’m honored to be a part of it and can’t wait to officially be part of the Fighting Irish.”

With his commitment out of the way, Pyne has been able to really focus on his craft. Just last weekend, Pyne dazzled with his mechanics and accuracy as he earned QB MVP at the New Jersey Rivals camp. Pyne is set to break several Connecticut state records as a senior and can’t wait to get to South Bend and work with the entire Notre Dame coaching staff in the near future. “Coach (Tommy) Rees puts the quarterbacks at Notre Dame in the best position to succeed along with Coach (Chip) Long,” Pyne said. “I know the quarterback room is going to be very talented when I get there. I’m honored to be a part of it. I’m going to do whatever the coaches say and do my best. “Coach (Brian) Kelly is one of the best guys I’ve ever met. He talked to my sister as much as he did to me when we visited. He cares about his players. I’m excited to be able to play for him.”